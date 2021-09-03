Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: extra 25% off clearance
Nordstrom Rack · 23 mins ago
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale
extra 25% off clearance
free shipping w/ $89

The extra discount means nearly 11,000 items are marked up to 96% off in total. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Choose free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
  • Expires 9/7/2021
