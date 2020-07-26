Many big brand items were already at impressive lows yesterday, but there's now an extra 25% off. Save on styles from adidas, Alexander McQueen, Nike, Reebok, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- The discount is marked on the product pages.
- Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
Expires 7/26/2020
With prices starting from $2, save on over 600 items including clothing, shoes, small appliances, haircare, dental care, furniture, electronics, and more.
Update: Starting prices have increased to $3. Shop Now at Target
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $3 starting price shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
Save on a wide variety of men's, women's, and kids' clothing and shoes, with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Select items are marked at an extra 25% off through July 26 (the discount is already shown on the product pages.)
- Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more score free shipping.
Save on thousands of items including clothing, outdoor gear, and home goods. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping adds $5.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more via code "SHIP89".
This was already a great sale yesterday, but Nordstrom Rack has knocked an extra 25% off the price of nearly 70 pairs of Birkenstocks. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- The discount is marked on the product pages.
- Shipping adds $7.95, or spend $100 or more to score free shipping.
Save on a range of clothing, shoes, and home and beauty items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- For orders less than $100, shipping starts at $5.95.
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Brands include Burberry, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Lacoste, Valentino and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Excluding padding, that's $54 under Target's price, although most retailers charge at least $180.
Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pad your order over $100 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Wooden case
- 8.25" Carving knife
- 8" Chef knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5" Santoku knife
- 3.25" Paring knife
Save on men's and women's designer sunglasses, watches, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
