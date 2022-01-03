These Clear the Rack sales only go live at Nordstrom Rack every few months and are the best time to shop for all-time lows on designer items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more qualify for ship-to-store pickup.)
-
Expires 1/3/2022
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Start saving early with family discounts, kitchen upgrades, and more. Plus, they're promoting sustainability. So yeah... Shop Now at IKEA
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
Get after-Christmas prices on toys, household appliances, home goods, holiday decor, clothing, & more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is Squeakee Rainbowie the Balloon Dog Electronic Pet for $30 ($28 off).
Score savings of up to 60% off apparel for the whole family, kitchen items, jewelry, handbags, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Save on over 800 styles, with prices from $28. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Xray Men's Linx Lace-Up Boots for $29.97 (low by $22)
Save on 4,000 styles. Brands include Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and Timberland. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. (Pickup is available on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the Steve Madden Men's Jaxson Chelsea Boots for $59.97 ($50 off)
Most styles are discounted by at least 50%. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Spend $89 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.95. (You can choose pickup for orders over $29.)
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's Nathan Leather Chukka Boots for $99.97 (low by $62).
Sign In or Register