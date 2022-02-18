This is the first Clear the Rack Sale of the year. You stand to save up to 75% with the extra discount. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- The discount has already been applied.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89; pickup is available on many items in cart.
-
Published 8 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop for the whole house and snag something you've been wanting before it goes away. Shop Now at IKEA
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the shipping fees. (Fees vary, but are shown in checkout.)
Save on messengers, backpacks, travel bags, slings, totes and accessories with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at Timbuk2
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Timbuk2 Stork Diaper Bag Set for $29 (low by $6).
Save on mattresses, furniture, and bedding. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, and many of the items are for members only.
- Some items include free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees.
Save on a range of apparel, accessories, home items, and more. Shop Now at T.J.Maxx
- Orders over $89 get free shipping with coupon code "SHIP89". Otherwise, shipping is $9.99.
Snag discounts on brands including Ecco, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and Sperry. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured are the Ecco Men's Jamestown Leather Chelsea Boots for $82.46 ($58 off).
Save on more than 240 bold sneaker styles. Brands include adidas, Keds, Sam Edelman, Nike, Crocs, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- adidas Daily 3.0 Sneaker pictured in Red for $50 ($10 off).
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
That's a low by $2, most retailers charge $140. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in several colors (Black/Magnet pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more qualify for ship-to-store pickup.)
Save on bottles, slings, totes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Hydro Flask 12-oz. Coffee Flask w/ Flex Sip Lid for $21.97 ($8 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also choose ship to store for free on orders over $29 during checkout.)
Sign In or Register