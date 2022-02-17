Nordy Club rewards members can snag extra discounts on a range of men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free on orders over $29 during checkout. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95 for orders under $89.
- Pictured is the Abound Men's Heathered Henley Top for $7.48 ($7 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on 18 styles of this always-popular range, with deals starting from $72.97. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max 97 Shoes for $125.97 (low by $17; most charge $170 or more).
Select items qualify for up to $50 when you stock up. Shop Now at Costco
- Exclusions apply.
- Limit one redemption per member per day.
Save on thousands of newly discounted clothing and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Score big discounts on clothing, with shirts $6, shoes from
$10 $40, hoodies from $15, pants from $20, and much more. Shop Now at Uniqlo
- Orders over $99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99.
Snag discounts on brands including Ecco, Steve Madden, Cole Haan, and Sperry. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured are the Ecco Men's Jamestown Leather Chelsea Boots for $82.46 ($58 off).
Save on more than 240 bold sneaker styles. Brands include adidas, Keds, Sam Edelman, Nike, Crocs, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- adidas Daily 3.0 Sneaker pictured in Red for $50 ($10 off).
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
That's a low by $2, most retailers charge $140. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in several colors (Black/Magnet pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Orders of $29 or more qualify for ship-to-store pickup.)
Save on bottles, slings, totes, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Hydro Flask 12-oz. Coffee Flask w/ Flex Sip Lid for $21.97 ($8 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also choose ship to store for free on orders over $29 during checkout.)
Sign In or Register