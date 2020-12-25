This is Nordstrom Rack's best sale and only goes live a few times a year. It's a great time to shop designer apparel and shoes at huge discounts. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
-
Expires 1/4/2021
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save big on coats, vests, winter accessories, and more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That matches our Black Friday sale mention and is a great sale on Nike products in general. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Although the banner say up to 60% off, we've found some even bigger discounts within this sale — the best offers appear to be in the men's or women's clothing section. Shop Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
Shop and save on new threads for the whole family. Baby bodysuits from $4, kids' leggings as low $5, men's tees starting at $7, and women's tanks from $6. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Shop and save on coats, loungewear, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Save The Duck Hooded Zip Puffer Jacket for $99.97 ($98 off).
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on pots, pans, spoons, knives, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-pc. Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $59.97 (a low by $15).
Shop and save on stockings, ornaments, gnomes, garland, hand towels, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the G.T. Direct LED Light Gnome Decoration for $19.99 ($20 off).
Sign In or Register