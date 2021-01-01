This is Nordstrom Rack's best sale and only goes live a few times a year. It's a great time to shop designer apparel and shoes at huge discounts. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Expires 1/4/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Save on seasonal items like bedding and outerwear, shop highly-discounted Christmas decor for next year, or stock up on home and closet essentials that are all marked by at least 70% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Coupon "JOY" cuts 15% to 20% off select items in this sale. Those marked Limited Time Specials are excluded.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Sedona Stainless Steel 7pc Cookware Set for $29.99 ($70 off.)
Save big on coats, vests, winter accessories, and more. Shop Now at Patagonia
- Shipping adds $8.50, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's $5 off and a great price for two pairs of name-brand sweatpants. Buy Now at Costco
- They're available in Black or Blue in sizes up to 3XL.
That matches our Black Friday sale mention and is a great sale on Nike products in general. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on pots, pans, spoons, knives, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-pc. Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $59.97 (a low by $15).
Shop and save on stockings, ornaments, gnomes, garland, hand towels, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the G.T. Direct LED Light Gnome Decoration for $19.99 ($20 off).
It's $19 under what Everlane charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- They're available in Black.
- Spend over
$49$89 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
