Nordstrom Rack · 56 mins ago
Nordstrom Rack COVID-19 Update
20% off sitewide
free shipping

As Nordstrom begins a two-week closure of its retail locations, Nordstrom Rack offers a rare free shipping discount with no minimum purchase paired with an even more elusive sitewide discount. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Published 56 min ago
