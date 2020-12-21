Save on a range of kitchen items, including knife sets, batter bowls, cookware, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the JA Henckels International Pro 2-Piece Prep Knife Set for $99.99 ($80 off).
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
-
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Save on pans, skillets, knives, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Masterpan Copper Tone 8" and 9" Ceramic Frying Pans 2-Pack for $21.99 (low by $1)
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
Apply coupon code "O5ZH46A8" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Vilei via Amazon.
- The 7-Piece set drops to $5.49 after coupon.
- 304 stainless steel
With over 7,000 pieces to choose from, and prices from $12, there is something to suit everyone's taste here. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PTM Images Contemporary Watercolor 4 Framed Print for $44.97 ($105 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Save on pots, pans, spoons, knives, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the BergHOFF Leo 3-pc. Non-Stick Fry Pan Set for $59.97 (a low by $15).
It's $19 under what Everlane charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- They're available in Black.
- Spend over
$49$89 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
It's $69 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more bag free shipping.
- front zip closure
- 100% polyester
Sign In or Register