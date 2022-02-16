That's 75% off list, and roughly $1.50 per mask – you'd pay around $10 for a similar pack elsewhere. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- Note: These masks are non-medical and intended as face coverings in public settings when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Published 36 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Get four free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home testing kits when you sign up via the link. Shop Now
- If you've already ordered from covidtests.gov, you will not be eligible via this link.
- Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
That's a savings of $7 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
At 10 cents each, that's a great price for masks with these specs. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-layer filter
- ear loop closure
- Model: FFP2NR
Get a jump on fall colds, head the misery off at the pass, and save some cash with a rebate up to $15, including tax. Click here for the rebate information. (Eligible items are on the rebate page.) Shop Now at Amazon
- Note: Offer is limited to ONE reimbursement claim for the purchase of any ONE TYLENOL Cold or TYLENOL Sinus product per household street address.
- take care of colds before they start
Save on thousands of newly discounted clothing and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Shop over 140 items, including slippers, robes, boots, and apparel. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured are the UGG Women's Fluffette Slippers for $49.90 ($40 off).
Save on men's shirts, accessories, and shoes, from designer brands including Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Alexander McQueen. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured are the Givenchy Men's GIV 1 Leather & Mesh Sneakers for $585 ($390 off).
Shop over 750 discounted men's styles from Cole Haan, adidas, ECCO, UGG, Nike, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured is the Cole Haan Men's GrandPro Tennis Sneaker for $89.90 (low by $58).
