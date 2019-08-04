Nordstrom discounts a wide selection of men's, women's, kids', and home items as part of its Anniversary Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include adidas, Calvin Klein, Boss, and Dior. Shop Now
Expires 8/4/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon Warehouse takes an extra 20% off select open-box, used, and closeout items during its Prime Day Celebration Sale. (Eligible items are marked with "20% off".) Prime members bag free shipping. Discounted items include computers and tablets, TVs, Amazon devices, headphones, and kitchen gadgets. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
For Prime members, Amazon continues to take up to 70% off first-order subscription boxes. These orders receive free shipping. Save on pet-related subscriptions, the gentleman's box, the allure beauty box, and more. Shop Now
Nordstrom offers the Goodlife Men's Sun Faded Zip Front Stretch Cotton Terry Hoodie in Goodlife Navy (pictured) or Black for $84.90 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Nordstrom offers the S'well Traveler 16-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Aurora for $22.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- non-leaching
- toxin-free
- claims to be virtually unbreakable
- keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12
Nordstrom offers the Green Toys 18-Piece Plastic Meal Maker Dough Set for $14.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- includes four tubs of nontoxic dough and assorted meal-making tools
- BPA-, phthalate- and PVC-free
- features recycled plastic and organic dough ingredients
Nordstrom offers the BB Dakota Women's Crop Jumpsuit in Ivory or Red for $71.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes from 10 to 14 only
