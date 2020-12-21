If you spend $175 on Nordstrom gift cards, you'll also get a $25 promotional gift card for free. Alternatively, you'll get a free $50 promotional gift card if you spend $300 or more on gift cards. You'll receive the promo card on January 1 and it's good through January 31. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- If you choose a physical card, you'd need to pay $10 for 2-day shipping to get it there by Christmas. Expedited shipping usually arrives in 2 business days if ordered before 4:00 pm PST.
Score some future savings with Lowe's. Spend $50 or more and you'll find what's 10% of that in gift card form at checkout. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You'll get a maximum of $30 in bonus gift cards.
- It applies to digital or physical cards.
Save on wide selection of gift cards Shop Now at Sam's Club
- You may need to choose pickup if you want them in time for Christmas
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Pictured is the Outback Steakhouse $25 Gift Card 5-Pack for $99.98 ($25 savings).
That's a savings of $20 off list. Buy Now at Best Buy
- email delivery
Satisfy your pizza craving and save $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- You'll pay for a $20 gift card and will get a bonus $5 gift card with your purchase.
- digital delivery
That beats last weeks mention, which only saw discounts up to 40%. Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories from labels like Versace, Stella McCartney, Fendi, and Gucci. Shop Now at Nordstrom
You'd pay at least $2 more at stores like Sephora, Ulta, Belk, and more. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured is the Clinique Men Daily Intense Hydration Starter Kit for $12.75 (low by $2).
- Combination oily to oily kit
- Daily age repair kit
- Daily Hydration Starter kit
