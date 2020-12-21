New
Nordstrom · 1 hr ago
Nordstrom $25 Gift Card
free w/ $175 gift card purchase
digital delivery

If you spend $175 on Nordstrom gift cards, you'll also get a $25 promotional gift card for free. Alternatively, you'll get a free $50 promotional gift card if you spend $300 or more on gift cards. You'll receive the promo card on January 1 and it's good through January 31. Shop Now at Nordstrom

Tips
  • If you choose a physical card, you'd need to pay $10 for 2-day shipping to get it there by Christmas. Expedited shipping usually arrives in 2 business days if ordered before 4:00 pm PST.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/26/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Gift Cards Nordstrom
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register