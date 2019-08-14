- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the NordicTrack Select-a-Weight 55-lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $216 with free shipping. That's $64 off, and the best deal we could find, although we saw it for $37 less in our Cyber Monday mention. Buy Now
KSBD-Home via Amazon offers its Soges Power Tower Workout Station for $109.99. Coupon code "PSBB002DIS" drops the price to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ainfox via Walmart offers its Ainfox Adjustable Power Tower with Dip Station for $127.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Xterra Fitness ERG200 Rower in Black for $179. Clip the $20 off coupon on the product page to cut it to $159. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XR 10.9 Power Tower for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
