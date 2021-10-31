sponsored
NordVPN · 17 mins ago
2-year plan with 72% off + 3 EXTRA months
Buy a 2-year plan for only $3.30 per month and get 3 extra months of NordVPN subscription time for free. Shop Now at NordVPN
Tips
- Charged at $89 for the first 2 years.
- After the initial period, you will be charged annual service fee at then-current prices.
- If you don't see this price, try opening the link using the incognito mode of your web browser.
Features
- connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption servers in 59 different countries
- no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
Details
Ends Today
Monoprice · 2 wks ago
Monoprice No Tricks Just Treats Sale
Up to 70% off
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Tips
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Amazon · 3 days ago
GL.iNet VPN Secure Gigabit AC1300 Travel Wireless Router
$67 w/ Prime $84
free shipping
That's $17 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by GL. Technologies via Amazon.
Features
- speeds up to 400Mbps (2.4G) + 867Mbps(5G)
- MU-MIMO supports up to 40 devices
- 2 antennas
- USB Type A and Type C ports
- Model: GL-MT1300
Amazon · 4 days ago
TP-Link 5-Port Switch
$8.99
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay at least $12 more to get this shipped from other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 x 10/100 Mbps auto-negotiation RJ45 ports
- Ethernet splitter
- 802.3x flow control
- Model: TL-SF1005D
Ends Today
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
TotalLiner HDMI Transmitter and Receiver
$104 $170
free shipping
Clip the $15 coupon and apply code "6DSVRWTN" to save $66. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Total Liner via Amazon.
Features
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual band network
- HDMI and VGA ports
- plug and play
