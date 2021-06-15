NordVPN Summer VPN Deal: 2-year plan with 72% off + 3 EXTRA months

sponsored
New
NordVPN · 1 hr ago
2-year plan with 72% off + 3 EXTRA months
Buy a 2-year plan for only $3.30 per month and get 3 extra months of NordVPN subscription time for free. Shop Now at NordVPN
Tips
- Charged at $89 for the first 2 years.
- After the initial period, you will be charged annual service fee at then-current prices.
Features
- connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption
- servers in 59 different countries
- no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Netgear Orbi Pro Tri-Band WiFi Satellite
$80 $270
free shipping
Once again that's $47 under our April mention, $190 off list, and the best price we could find. (It's also back at the best price we've ever seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4 Ethernet ports
- supports WPA2 wireless security protocols
- includes guest WiFi access, DoS, Firewall, VPN, & more
- Model: SRS60-100NAS
Costco · 1 wk ago
Netgear Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System 3-pack
$200 for members $250
free shipping
It's $50 under list and the same price B&H Photo Video charges for the 2-pack. Buy Now at Costco
Features
- WiFi coverage up to 4,500 sq. ft
- 3 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- compatible with any internet provider
- Model: MK63-100NAS
eBay · 1 wk ago
Open-Box D-Link 802.11ac Dual-Band WiFi Range Extender
$15 $80
free shipping
It's $55 cheaper than what Amazon charges for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
Features
- supports speeds of up to 1,200Mbps
- 2 folding external antennas
- Model: DAP-1620
Amazon · 2 days ago
Netgear R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router
$60 $100
free shipping
That's $16 under our previous mention, $40 less than you'd pay at most retailers, and within $2 of the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 3.0 port
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- remote access via the Netgear Genie app
- Model: R6700-100NAS
Sign In or Register