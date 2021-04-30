sponsored
New
NordVPN · 26 mins ago
2-year plan for only $3.71 per month
Charged at $89 for the first 2 years. Shop Now at NordVPN
Tips
- After the initial period, you will be charged annual service fee at then-current prices.
Features
- connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption
- servers in 59 different countries
- no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
Details
Comments
-
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
eBay · 16 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Gigabit Cable Modem
$34 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this price. It's $50 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by bluedealz-com via eBay
Features
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- compatible with major US cable Internet providers like Xfinity, Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
Walmart · 3 days ago
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 WiFi 6 Router
$82 $169
free shipping
It's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
Amazon · 3 days ago
Orbram Cat 8 Ethernet Cable
from $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Save up to $18 on Ethernet cables.
Update: Starting prices increased to $7.59. Clip the on page coupon for this discount. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- nylon braided
- universal compatibility
- supports speeds up to 40Gbps
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Refurb Asus N600 Dual-Band Wireless Router
$25 $80
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
Features
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
Sign In or Register