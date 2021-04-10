sponsored
New
NordVPN · 1 hr ago
2-year plan for only $3.71 per month + Free Gift
Buy a 2-year plan and you'll get a free 1-month or 1-year plan on top of your 2-year plan. Shop Now at NordVPN
Tips
- Charged at $89 for the first 2 years.
- After the initial period, you will be charged annual service fee at then-current prices.
Features
- connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption
- servers in 59 different countries
- no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
eBay · 2 wks ago
Certified Refurb Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Gigabit Cable Modem
$40 $100
free shipping
That's $45 under the best price we could find for a new one, and it's the best price we've seen for new or refurb. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Available in White.
Features
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- compatible with major US cable Internet providers like Xfinity, Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
Walmart · 1 day ago
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 WiFi 6 Router
$83 $120
free shipping
That's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay $40 more elsewhere.)
Update: The price increased to $82.95. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
eBay · 1 mo ago
Open-Box Unlocked ZTE Velocity 2 4G LTE Mobile WiFi Hot Spot
$55
free shipping
That's a great price considering many used models cost more and its at least $25 below what you'd pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This item is branded for AT&T, but an unlock code is provided that will allow this device to work with any GSM SIM card.
Features
- 2.4" touchscreen
- download speeds up to 600mbps
- Android
- 3,000mAh battery for up to 15 hours of use
- Model: MF985
Amazon · 4 days ago
Refurb Asus N600 Dual-Band Wireless Router
$25 $80
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
Features
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
Sign In or Register