sponsored
New
NordVPN · 14 mins ago
2-year plan for only $3.71 per month + Free Gift
Buy a 2-year plan and you'll get a free 1-month or 1-year plan on top of your 2-year plan. Shop Now at NordVPN
Tips
- Charged at $89 for the first 2 years.
- After the initial period, you will be charged annual service fee at then-current prices.
Features
- connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption
- servers in 59 different countries
- no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
Details
Comments
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Netgear Orbi Pro Tri-Band WiFi Satellite
$150 $270
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4 Ethernet ports
- supports WPA2 wireless security protocols
- includes guest WiFi access, DoS, Firewall, VPN, & more
- Model: SRS60-100NAS
eBay · 6 days ago
Certified Refurb Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Gigabit Cable Modem
$40 $100
free shipping
That's $45 under the best price we could find for a new one, and it's the best price we've seen for new or refurb. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Available in White.
Features
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- compatible with major US cable Internet providers like Xfinity, Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Netgear EX2700 802.11n WiFi Range Extender
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $3, although most stores charge at least $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
eBay · 1 mo ago
Open-Box Unlocked ZTE Velocity 2 4G LTE Mobile WiFi Hot Spot
$55
free shipping
That's a great price considering many used models cost more and its at least $25 below what you'd pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This item is branded for AT&T, but an unlock code is provided that will allow this device to work with any GSM SIM card.
Features
- 2.4" touchscreen
- download speeds up to 600mbps
- Android
- 3,000mAh battery for up to 15 hours of use
- Model: MF985
Sign In or Register