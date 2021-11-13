sponsored
New
NordVPN · 22 mins ago
2-year plan for only $3.29 per month
Save 72% this Black Friday — the best deal of the year. Shop Now at NordVPN
Tips
- If you don't see this price, try opening the link using the incognito mode of your browser.
- Charged at $79 for the first 2 years. After the initial period, you will be charged annual service fee at then-current prices.
Features
- connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption servers in 59 different countries
- no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/21/2021
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Power Gear Zip Tie Assorted 1,000-Pack
$9.97 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $20 off list. For further comparison, Target charges $4 for just 100 8" ties. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes 600 4", 350 8", and 50 11" long cable ties
- made of nylon plastic
- 18- to 50-lb. tensile strength
- withstands temperatures up to 185°F
- Model: 50724
Amazon · 2 days ago
Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Mesh System
$180 $300
free shipping
That's $20 under our September mention and the best price we've ever seen. (It's at least $50 more elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- AX1800 WiFi 6 w/ speeds up to 1.8Gbps
- coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- up to 40 concurrent users
- includes 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
Walmart · 2 days ago
Netgear Nighthawk WiFi 6 AX1500 Mesh System 3-Pack
$149 $249
free shipping
That's $100 off and $151 less than similar models sold at Best Buy. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 1.5Gbps dual-band router + 2 satellites
- Covers up to 4500 sq. ft.
- Model: MK6W-100NAS
eBay · 1 wk ago
Open-Box Asus T-Mobile Dual Band Wireless Router
$35
free shipping
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
Features
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
Sign In or Register