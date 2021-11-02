sponsored
New
NordVPN · 32 mins ago
2-year plan for only $3.29 per month
Save 72% this Black Friday — the best deal of the year. Shop Now at NordVPN
Tips
- If you don't see this price, try opening the link using the incognito mode of your browser.
- Charged at $79 for the first 2 years. After the initial period, you will be charged annual service fee at then-current prices.
Features
- connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption servers in 59 different countries
- no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/1/2021
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
eBay · 4 hrs ago
Open-Box Asus T-Mobile Dual Band Wireless Router
$35
free shipping
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
Features
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
eBay · 1 mo ago
Certified Refurb Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Gigabit Cable Modem
$35 $100
free shipping
That's $44 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by bluedealz-com via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
Amazon · 6 days ago
TP-Link Whole Home Mesh WiFi System
$90 $110
free shipping
It's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 4,500 sq. ft. coverage
- works w/ Alexa
- dual-band
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Netgear AC1600 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router
$38 $80
free shipping
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
Sign In or Register