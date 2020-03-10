Open Offer in New Tab
NordVPN · 59 mins ago
NordVPN Birthday Deal
3-year plan for only $3.49/mo. + Free Gift

Buy a 3-year plan and you'll get a free 1-month, 1-year, 2-year, or 3-year plan on top of your 3-year plan in celebration of NordVPN's birthday. Shop Now at NordVPN

Features
  • charged every 3 years at $125.64
  • connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
  • AES 256-bit encryption
  • servers in 59 different countries
  • no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
  • compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
  • Expires 3/10/2020
    Published 59 min ago
1 comment
Mike_GA
dealnews should research a little more, or just once, as NordVPN was hacked last year and the company didn't admit to it for over 5 months.
20 min ago