NordVPN · 28 mins ago
3-year plan for only $3.49 per month
Charged every 3 years at $125.64. Shop Now at NordVPN
Features
- connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption
- servers in 59 different countries
- no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Amped Wireless Touchscreen WiFi Range Extender
$25 $60
free shipping w/ $35
That's a low of $15. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
- Up to 10,000 square foot of Wi-Fi coverage
- Touch screen setup
- Compatible with all Apple networking features
- Connect devices with wired ports
- dual band 802.11 ac Wi-Fi technology
- Model: TAP-EX2
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TP-Link Omada N300 Outdoor Wireless Access Point
$30 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's in stock June 14 but can be ordered now.
Features
- up to 300MB/s transfer speeds
- Model: EAP110
Amazon · 1 day ago
Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Gigabit Cable Modem
$76 $80
free shipping
That's $4 less than our mention from last week, and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- compatible with major US cable Internet providers like Xfinity, Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more
- Model: SB6190
Amazon · 3 days ago
Netgear 4-Stream WiFi 6 Router
$97 $150
free shipping
That's $2 under last week's mention, $53 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price.
Features
- 4 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 2 x USB 3.0 ports
- Model: RAX15-1AZNAS
