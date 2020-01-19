Personalize your DealNews Experience
Charged every 3 years at $125.64. Shop Now at NordVPN
That's $5 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $20 under the best price we could find for a refurb and $95 under what you'd pay for a new, factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best we've seen and lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $55. Buy Now at Amazon
Notables include two 9.8-foot blue cables for $4 and two 65-foot red cables for $13. Shop Now at Amazon
