Celebrating its 10th birthday, NordVPN offers a free gift of extra subscription time when you purchase a 2-year plan at $3.49/mo. Chosen at random, you'll get an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan on top of your purchased 2-year plan. This isn't the first time NordVPN has offered a free gift for its birthday, and if you are lucky, it's potentially the best deal you can get for NordVPN this year! Shop Now at NordVPN
- If you don't see this price, try opening the link using the incognito mode of your browser.
- Charged at $84 for the first 2 years. After the initial period, you will be charged annual service fee at then-current prices.
- Named Best VPN Service of 2021 by the Forbes Advisor Best of 2021 Awards
- Connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption servers in 59 different countries
- No-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- Compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's an ordinary LED porch light most of the time -- until you dial 911. Then the free app for your phone turns the light into a red, white and blue strobe to alert first responders to your home's location. Why I love it: "It can be challenging to find a home in a rural area, apartment complex, trailer park, or poorly-lit neighborhood. Seconds can save lives, and if someone is alone and unable to get to the door, first responders can still find them." Shop Now at The Locator 911
- Standard LED Bulb for $29.99 (pictured)
- Candleabra LED Bulb 2-Pack for $32.99
- BR30 LED flood light for $34.99
- Posted by Amy.
- bulbs last about 25,000 hours
Whether you use this to child-proof a door, or just add extra security, this lock is a secure way to guard your home. You'd pay $21 for a similar lock at your local Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EverPlus LLC via Amazon.
- withstands 800-Ibs. of force
- Model: EPDL001-1
Grab this Lightning Deal and save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- buried wand
- 100-foot cable
- adjustable range
- compatible w/ most automatic driveway gate opener systems
It's a savings of $223 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Coolbuy10 via Amazon.
- full HD OLED display
- zinc alloy body
- 4-in-1 keyless entry (lock / unlock via physical key, app, code, or manually)
- Model: SFUS- MD-SIL
Sign In or Register