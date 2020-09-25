Apply coupon code "DN30" to save $224 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS iOS, and Android devices
That's $100 under what you'd pay at Microsoft direct. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Eligibility is limited to select schools and organizations.
- includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage
Browse a variety of free courses including Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert levels in web development, finance, digital marketing, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Check out a range of free apps, from learning great YouTube tips to writing a non-fiction book! Shop Now at AppSumo
- over 25 free apps available
Apply coupon code "DN20" to save. That's $528 off list and the best price we could find for this well-designed, awesome little projector. Buy Now at StackSocial
- 4K & 1080P resolution
- built-in Hi-Fi speakers
- WiFi and Bluetooth
- Up to 2 hours of video per battery charge
Use coupon code "DN15" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at StackSocial
- unlimited access to 1,500+ beginner to advanced yoga and fitness classes
Coupon code "DN20" drops it to $35 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- For 1 device. (3- and 5-device subscriptions are also available for $48 and $80 after coupon, respectively.)
- file versions, encryption, recovery backup, and more
Sign In or Register