NordVPN 2-Year Plan: 72% off + 3 extra months free

NordVPN · 24 mins ago
72% off + 3 extra months free
Buy a 2-year plan for only $3.30 per month and get 3 extra months of NordVPN subscription time for free. Shop Now at NordVPN
- Charged at $89 for the first 2 years.
- After the first term, your subscription will be automatically renewed for an additional 1-year term annually and you will be charged at the then-applicable renewal price.
- connect up to 6 devices simultaneously
- AES 256-bit encryption servers in 60 different countries
- no-logs policy, automatic kill switch
- compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android
Published 24 min ago
Woot! An Amazon Company · 8 hrs ago
Linksys Max Stream AX1800 Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 Router
$65 $150
free shipping w/ Prime
It's a $35 drop from our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find by $45. It's also at least $150 from most major retailers Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- coverage up to 1,500 square feet and support 20+ devices
- WiFi 6 speeds up to 1.5 Gbps to support 4K streaming, gaming, video calls, and more
- with Alexa, easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in your home
- Model: MR7320
Amazon · 2 wks ago
TP-Link 5-Port Switch
$8.99
free shipping
Amazon has charged up to $25 for this previously, and most stores charge around $7 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 5 x 10/100 Mbps Gigabit auto-negotiation RJ45 ports
- Ethernet splitter
- 802.3x flow control
- Model: TL-SF1005D
eBay · 5 days ago
Certified Refurb Arris Surfboard DOCSIS 3.0 Gigabit Cable Modem
$35 $100
free shipping
That's $5 under our June mention of this refurb, $50 under the best price we could find for a new one, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Available in White.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by bluedealz-com via eBay.
Features
- download speeds up to 1.4Gbps
- 32 download channels & 8 upload channels
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Model: SB6190
- UPC: 612572214077
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mini Mesh System
$200 $300
free shipping
That's a substantial low by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- AX1800 WiFi 6 powers up to 1.8Gbps speed
- Coverage up to 4,000 sq. ft.
- Up to 40 concurrent users
- Included 1-year Netgear Insight Remote Management subscription service
- Model: SXK30-100NAS
- UPC: 606449154535
NordVPN · 1 wk ago
NordVPN 2-Year Plan
3 months free & $3.30/mo. for 2 years
With a 2-year plan, you'd pay $89 and get 3 months free (for a savings of $233). Shop Now at NordVPN
Features
- Access over 5,500 servers worldwide
- Connects 6 devices at once
