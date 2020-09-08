sponsored
New
NordPass · 31 mins ago
50% off 2-year plan, $2.49/mo.
Billed as $59.76 for the first two years. Shop Now at NordPass
Features
- Save unlimited passwords in the cloud & sync them across active devices
- Keep notes & credit cards
- Share passwords securely
- Generate secure passwords
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Details
Comments
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Microsoft Store · 1 mo ago
Office 365 Education for PC/Mac
Free to students and teachers
That's $100 under what you'd pay at Microsoft direct. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Eligibility is limited to select schools and organizations.
Features
- includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage
Udemy · 1 mo ago
Excel Pivot Table Basics Course
Free
Add to your Excel skill level and learn to analyze data with pivot tables. Shop Now at Udemy
Features
- use basic pivot tables in Excel
- analyze large sets of information
- use Excel more efficiently
- structure information more effectively
Udemy · 4 wks ago
Udemy Courses
Over 600 for free
Browse a variety of free courses including Beginner, Intermediate, and Expert levels in web development, finance, digital marketing, and more. Shop Now at Udemy
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Sign In or Register