Cafago · 33 mins ago
Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer
$12 $29
free shipping

It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago

Tips
  • It ships from China, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
  • stores 32 readings
  • body & surface modes
  • measures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
  • LCD display
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical Cafago
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register