$12 $29
free shipping
It's $17 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- stores 32 readings
- body & surface modes
- measures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- LCD display
4 wks ago
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service COVID-19 Study
free
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
Tips
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
Features
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
Cafago · 1 wk ago
Cafago Infrared Forehead Thermometer
$12 $23
free shipping
Save 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- switches between Celsius and Fahrenheit readings
- red light fever indicator
- automatic shut off
- LCD display
- Model: MD1741
Cafago · 2 wks ago
Cafago Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$10 $19
free shipping
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- In Blue or Black.
- It ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- measures oxygen saturation and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: E-OX-04
Amazon · 52 mins ago
Sinocare Digital Oral Thermometer
$3 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "0818USTWJ" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sinocare Official-US via Amazon.
Features
- waterproof
- LCD display
- automatic shut-off
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Creality Ender-3 Pro High Precision 3D Printer
$200 $562
free shipping
It's 65% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Features
- 220x220x250mm printing area
- 1.75 filament diameter
- MK-10 extruder
Cafago · 1 wk ago
Creality 3D Ender-3 V2 3D Printer Kit
$240 $685
free shipping
It's $445 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
Features
- all-metal body
- Carborundum glass platform
- self-developed silent motherboard
Cafago · 2 wks ago
Creality 3D Ender-5 Plus 3D Printer DIY Kit
$455 $493
free shipping
Apply code "CC2918" to get the best price we could find by $94 from a seller with enough stock. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
Features
- 350mm x 350mm x 400mm max build capacity
- 4.3" touchscreen
- dual z axis for a more stable build plate
- removable tempered glass plate
- includes 200g sample filament (supports 1.75mm filament)
