Walmart offers the Noble Linens 3-Piece Hotel Collection Luxury Duvet Cover Set in Gray for $14.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Sierra offers the EnVogue Darby Queen Comforter Set in several colors (Rain Blue pictured) for $79.99. Pad your order over $89 and apply coupon code "SHIP89" to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $11.95. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sheone Bedding Store via Amazon offers the Sheone All-Season Queen Goose Down Comforter for $89.99. Coupon code "KU2ZWCOK" cuts that to $53.99. With free shipping, that's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Sets, as listed below. (Prices vary by color.) Plus, Amazon Prime members receive free shipping. That yields all-time low starting prices on several sizes. Each comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and appropriate number of pillowcases. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Sets to $19.99. Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Beige or Blue from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Shop Now
Home Depot offers the Embossed Striped 4-Piece Performance Bed Sheet Set in several colors (Aqua pictured) with prices starting from $17.41 in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $10 off list and some of the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
