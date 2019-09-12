New
eBay · 55 mins ago
Nixon Women's Mod Watch
$10 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $4. Buy Now

Features
  • available in Navy
  • stainless steel case
  • quartz movement
  • textile band
  • water resistance to 300 feet
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Watches eBay Nixon
Women's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register