Dick's Sporting Goods · 1 hr ago
Nishiki Men's Tamarack Comfort Bike
$280 $410
Tips
  • Available in 16" to 22" frame sizes.
  • Available for pickup only; stock varies by zip code.
  • Dick's offers in-store assembly for free for all bikes purchased in-store or online.
Features
  • Innova 26" tires
  • Shimano derailleurs
  • Shimano Revo twist shift
