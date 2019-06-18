New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$2 $25
free shipping
Snow Joe Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Nisaku Sidewalk / Crevice Weeder for $4.99. Coupon code "PROMO3" weeds that to $1.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last October. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose
$18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose for $18.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- rugged, marine grade fiber jacket
- BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free
- up to 50% lighter than conventional hoses
- nylon fittings
- Model: AJFJH50
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Blika 2" x 9" Auger Drill Bit with Gloves
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Blika via Amazon offers the Blika 1.60" x 9" Auger Drill Bit with Garden Genie Gloves for $18.79. Coupon code "blika31DN" cuts that to $12.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 1.60" x 18" option is available for $22.09 with free shipping via the same code above.
Features
- made of heavy duty steel
- compatible with 3/8" or larger chucked drill
- 18V or larger drill recommended
WowitisCool · 1 day ago
Handee-Air Power Gas Powered Backpack Leaf Blower
$320 $397
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Handee-Air Power Gas Powered Backpack Leaf Blower for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 80cc 2-stroke engine
- low-emission
- 1.7L fuel capacity
- ergonomic straps & back pad
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator
$25
free shipping w/Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $8
Amazon offers Prime members the Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator for $24.99 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It features:
- 37" tall
- foot bar for leverage
- 2 1/2"-wide 3-1/2" deep core removers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties
from $4
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties in various sizes from $3.57 with free shipping for Prime members. That's up to $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- They keep flowers and plants supported and securely bundled together
- Reusable
- Model: 91384
Amazon · 1 day ago
Worx Replacement Trimmer Line Spool 6-Pack
$8 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Worx Replacement Trimmer Line Spool 6-Pack for $8.22 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about a buck, although most retailers charge $15.50 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 10-foot line in each spool
- 100-lb tensile strength
- compatible with a wide range of Worx trimmer/edger models (see product page for details)
- Model: WA0010
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Greenworks 12" 24V Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool)
$40 $55
free shipping
Walmart offers the Greenworks 12" 24-volt Cordless String Trimmer (bare tool) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Tips
- A battery is not included
Features
- 12" cutting width
- automatic line feed system
- Model: 2100302
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties
3 cents $3
free shipping
a_coming868 via eBay offers 50 Hook-and-Loop Nylon Cable Ties for $3.03. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 3 cents. With free shipping, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5.9" x 0.47"
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
eBay Coupon
Extra $3 off
eBay cuts an extra $3 off orders of $3.01 or more via coupon code "PROMO3". That's tied with our March mention and makes for some excellent lows. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 17. Shop Now
Tips
- This coupon is intended for customers' first purchase on eBay. It can only be used once per account.
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen 60-Pack
$1
free shipping
Office Depot via eBay offers the BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pen 60-Pack in Blue for $3.99. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to 99 cents. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity of pens in any color by $4 and a price that makes losing pens much less painful. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Features
- 1mm medium-point tip
- Model: GSM609-BE
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
JKY by Jockey Men's Active Mesh Boxer Briefs 2-Pack
$4 $14
free shipping
Jockey via eBay offers the JKY by Jockey Men's Active Mesh Boxer Brief 2-Pack in Blue/Black or Grey/Orange for $7.50. Coupon code "PROMO3" cuts that to $3.50. With free shipping, that's $3 under our March mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XL
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 5 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
