Rakuten · 11 mins ago
Nintendo Switch V2 Console w/ Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield
$300 $360
free shipping

That's a savings of $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by SNGTrading via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "SNG60C" to get this discount.
  • This is the new updated model with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model).
  • The bundle with both Sword and Shield is $349.95 + fs after the same code.
Features
  • available in neon or grey joy-cons and with Pokemon Shield or Pokemon Sword
  • Code "SNG60C"
  • Expires 11/27/2019
