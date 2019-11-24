Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 21 mins ago
Nintendo Switch V2 Console w/ Minecraft
$299 $328
free shipping

That's $29 under buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available with blue and red Joy-Cons (the grey Joy-Con option is a penny more.)
  • This is the new updated model with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model).
