Walmart · 1 hr ago
Nintendo Switch V2 Console w/ Minecraft
$299
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pay a penny more for the gray Joy-Con option.
  • This is the new updated model with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model).
Features
  • available with blue and red Joy-Cons
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
