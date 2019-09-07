New
Nintendo Switch V2 Console
$276 $310
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $23 on this recently released model. Buy Now

  • This is the new updated model with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model).
  • The battery itself hasn't changed, instead there is a more efficient processor.
  • Use coupon code "SNG34" to get this discount.
  • available with Neon Joycons or Gray Joycons
1 comment
shadowstitch
Coupon barely covers tax, for those of us who get charged it.
32 min ago