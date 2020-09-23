New
Nintendo Switch V2 32GB Console + Minecraft Dungeons and Super Mario 3D All-Stars
$390 $550
This is essentially regular price, but the console has been extraordinarily hard to find and this bundle comes with a limited new release Mario game, so it's worth snagging it just in time for the holidays. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Neon Red/Neon Blue
  • new updated model Switch with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model)
