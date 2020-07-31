Although it's only about $9 less than list price, it's about what most 3rd party sellers charge for the console alone since inventory has been hit or miss for months. Otherwise, you'd pay $521 or more elsewhere today. Buy Now at Adorama
- new updated model Switch with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model)
- SanDisk 128GB UHS-I microSDXC memory card
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Case
That's $10 under list and well below what third-party sellers are charging for new units.
Update: Shipping adds $5. Buy Now at Nintendo
- A one year Nintendo warranty is provided.
- 21 classic SNES games
- 2 wired SNES controllers
It's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Nintendo
- includes one NES controller
- 30 pre-installed games
You'd pay at least $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20 built-in classic SNK games
- use as a controller or as a standalone console
- compatible with PC, Neogeo mini, and Android as a controller
- 720p HDMI output and 3.5mm audio out jack
- Model: GM1D1X1900
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
- Most items receive free shipping.
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- amiibo functionality
- HD rumble
- motion controls
- Model: HACAFSSKA
