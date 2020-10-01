These limited bundles were not expected to return. Additionally, Nintendo Switches in general have been hard to find. Shop Now at GameStop
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Bag $200 trading in your Xbox One X or PS4 Pro, $175 for the Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB console, $125 for the Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, or PS4 500GB console, or $100 for the Xbox One 500GB console. Shop Now at GameStop
- Scroll down to see the offer and click on "More details" to see the trade-in value for different consoles.
- Not valid towards cash trades.
- Trades must be in full working condition to receive full value.
- Trade in the following:
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Nintendo Switch
- PS4 1TB
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- Xbox One S
- PS4 500GB
- Xbox One 500GB
While this console is currently at list price, it's been extraordinarily hard to find, so it's worth snagging one while you can. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Neon Red/Neon Blue.
- This item is expected back in stock October
410, but can currently be ordered at this price.
- new updated model Switch with an increased battery life from 4.5 to 9 hours (vs 2.5 to 6.5 hours on the original model)
Includes over 500 items, with brands such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $4, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- No warranty information is provided.
Although it's at the standard price and backordered until September 19, this retro system has typically been very hard to find. Buy Now at Amazon
- click here to see a full list of the included games
- includes one USB replica controller
- Model: HTG-010
Save on over 7,000 used games with options for most major platforms, including titles such as Call of Duty WWII, Shadow of The Tomb Raider, Destiny 2, Star Wars Battlefront II, and many more. Buy Now at GameStop
- Shipping starts around $5, otherwise bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
It's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a new one (if you can find one in stock). Buy Now at GameStop
- Available with Gray Joy-Con.
- No warranty information is provided.
That's around half of what third-party sellers are charging. Buy Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee; otherwise shipping is free on orders over $35.
- includes wired controller, screen protector kit, Joycon gel guards, and car adapter
Save on styles like Mario Kart, Sailor Moon, Kirby, Deadpool, and more. Buy Now at GameStop
- Shipping adds $3.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Add 2 select t-shirts to cart to see this discount.
