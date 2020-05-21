Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $25 under last month's mention, the best price we could find by $16, and an all-time low. Buy Now at Newegg
Other stores match this price, but they're becoming harder to find, particularly in Red/Blue or Black, both of which are available here.
Update: All colors are now on backorder, but can still be purchased and will ship when available. Buy Now at Adorama
That ties the lowest price we've seen and is a low now by $15. Buy Now at Rakuten
There's mini arcade games for less than $20 and controllers from $45, among many other offerings including consoles, headsets, and charging stations. Shop Now at Best Buy
Bag accessories from only $5; with headsets from only $12, mini arcade games from $16, and wireless adapters from $19. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save $70 on these headphones that are custom-designed for the Oculus Rift VR headset. Buy Now at JBL
That's a savings of $10 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save $142 and while away the hours in a virtual world. Buy Now at Newegg
