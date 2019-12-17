Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Nintendo Switch Lite with Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled for Switch
$214 $226
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for these sold separately by $20.

Update: The price has increased to $213.80. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed by 2pm on December 20 will ship in time for Christmas.
  • Available in Turquoise
  • 32GB internal storage
  • Custom NVIDIA Tegra processor
  • 5.5" 1280 x 720p touchscreen
  • Fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad
  • Carry case and screen protector
  • Published 2 hr ago
