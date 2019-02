Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con bundled with the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit for Nintendo Switch for $369. (It's available with Grey Joy-Con for the same price.) Coupon code "ALT60" cuts it to. With, that's $36 below our mention of a similar bundle from last May and $30 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. The Labo Kit includes five buildable projects with working mechanics that mirror your actions in the included game. Deal ends February 6.Note: The above coupon can be used once per account. (You must sign in to use it.)