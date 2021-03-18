This collection starts at $2 and includes games like Castaway Paradise, Clea 2, MazM: The Phantom of the Opera, and over 700 more titles. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U titles included
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Get this brand new release for free. Shop Now at Nintendo
- rated T for Teen
That's $40 off list and the cheapest it's ever been. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cybershoes US via Amazon.
- includes shoes, chair, and carpet
- recommended free space for playing is 75" to 90"
- links with the Steam app
- compatible with many VR games, including Boneworks, No Man's Sky, Skyrim, and DOOM
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
Save on almost 50 titles between the two publishers. Shop Now at Nintendo
- You'll need to scroll down to see the deals.
- Pictured is Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch for $24.99 (low by $5).
- digital downloads
That's $15 less than you'd pay for a physical copy elsewhere. Buy Now at Nintendo
- chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players
- includes ‘The Lost Morsel’ and ‘Festive Seasoning’ expansions
Save off a selection of almost 30 role-playing games, including titles from the Disgaea franchise, La-Mulana, Psikyo Shooting Stars, and more. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is the Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero? for Switch for $14.99 ($5 off).
Save on select Square Enix titles, including Final Fantasy VII, Trials of Mana, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, and more. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Scroll down to view this deal.
- Pictured is Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! for Nintendo Switch for $19.99 ($20 off list).
- digital download
