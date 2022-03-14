Eight digital games are marked down, the best offering being Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $9.99 (that's a $50 digital low and beats the best price we found for a physical copy by $9). Shop Now at Nintendo
- Sign in to your Nintendo account to see the discounts.
Expires 3/14/2022
Published 23 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Originally released in 1981, Centipede has been revamped and redesigned and you don't need an Atari 2600 console to play it. (Or the janky paddle joystick.) Now you'll save $9 on buying it elsewhere. Shop Now at Epic Games Store
- 30 challenges
- arcade mode
Check out this collections open approach to mission structure, crisp visuals and fun lightsaber combat and get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Shop more than a thousand games for 2DS, 3DS, and Switch. Prices start at $2. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Pendula Swing: The Complete Journey for Switch for $1.99 (a savings of $8).
- digital downloads
Shop over 300 new and pre-owned discounted titles, including Assassin's Creed III Remastered (pictured) for $19.93 (low by $5). Shop Now at GameStop
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charges; otherwise, shipping is free for orders of $35 or more.
That's a savings of $40 off list price! Buy Now at Nintendo
- Includes all 7 years
Save on digital games, including pre-orders and new releases, with titles like Ancient Islands, Zombie Rollerz, Pinball Heroes, Duggy, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, Trivia For Dummies, and many, many more. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Trivia For Dummies for $1.99 ($8 off).
- over 1,200 titles
Shop discounts on 15 titles including Immortals Fenyx Rising, MONOPOLY Madness, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Just Dance 2022, and more. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is South Park: The Stick of Truth for $11.99 ($18 low).
- You may need to be logged in to view the sale prices.
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Nintendo
- direct download
