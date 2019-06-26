New
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02 Robot Kit for Nintendo Switch for $34.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $10 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $8.) Users can build a robot case that interacts with the Nintendo Switch console. Buy Now
- May or may not hasten the creation of Skynet.
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit
$30 $70
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $10 under our March mention, the best price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
- five projects which integrate with Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers
Walmart · 6 days ago
Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller
$50 $69
free shipping
Walmart offers the Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller for an in-cart price of $49.99 with free shipping. (Best Buy has it for the same.) That's $4 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- Motion controls
- HD Rumble
- Built-in amiibo functionality
- Model: HACAFSSKA
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership
free w/ Twitch Prime
That's a yearly savings of $20
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for free. (Click "Claim Now" to initially get three months; once you've had an active Twitch Prime for 60 days, you can then claim another nine months.) That's a savings of $20 off the yearly price. Nintendo Switch Online includes online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits. Some exclusions apply.
Note: After your 12 months, you'll automatically be billed for another year at the regular price unless you cancel the membership.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair
$85 $200
free shipping
Homall Direct via Amazon offers the Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair in Black/White for $89.88. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $85.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $115 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- adjustable lumbar support
- full swivel
- height adjustment
Amazon · 3 mos ago
EcooPro Over-Ear Stereo Gaming Headset
$17
free shipping
That's $12 off and the best deal we could find
Ecoo via Amazon offers the EcooPro Over-Ear Stereo Gaming Headset for $28.77. Coupon code "2D5HTC8N" drops the price to $17.26. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. It features 40mm magnetic neodymium drivers, noise isolation, LED lights, and an over 7-foot cable.
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Racing Wheel Alcantara Edition for PS4 / PC
$272 $500
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Integral Racing Wheel Alcantara Edition for PlayStation 4 and Windows for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $92, although most major retailers charge at least $400. Buy Now
- Ferrari 599XX Evo replica
- 1080° turning radius
- adjustable metal pedals
- 2 paddle shifters
- 6 action buttons
- 3-position rotary switch
- D-pad
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$139 $164
free shipping
Ending today, All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $164. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $139.40. With free shipping, that's a buck under our May mention and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $20.) Buy Now
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Rakuten · 10 hrs ago
Arcade1UP Deluxe Ed. 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet
$272 $300
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1UP Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $28 and tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- 17" color LCD
- games include Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, more
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Nintendo Switch Console
$255 $300
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Cons for $299.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $254.96. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $44. (It's also within a buck of the best outright price we've seen.) Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Nintendo Switch Console w/ 12-Month Online Membership
$268 $315
free shipping
SNG Trading via Rakuten offers the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Cons and a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for $314.95. Coupon code "SNG47" cuts it to $267.71. With free shipping, that's $2 under the lowest price we could find for the console alone, but most stores are charging around $300 for it. (We saw the Switch for $13 less last week.) Buy Now
- Nintendo Switch Online includes online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits.
- You must be logged in to use the coupon code (signup is free)
eBay · 3 wks ago
Refurb New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console
$120
free shipping
$89 less than buying a new unit
Nintendo via eBay offers the refurbished New Nintendo 3DS XL Game Console in Black or Galaxy for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $34 under our mention of a new unit from last June and $89 less than the best deal for a new unit today. It features Amiibo support and is compatible with all Nintendo DS games.
Note: A 1-year Nintendo warranty is included.
