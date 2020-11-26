This is list price, but it's one of the few places to get this newly released collectible shipped to your door (also available at Walmart) and it's a hot gift item this year that's sold out most everywhere else. Buy Now at GameStop
- Super Mario Bros. game
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
- Game & Watch: Ball
- Super Mario inspired surprises
This is the lowest price we've seen for this special edition console that flew off the shelves earlier this year. (We've typically seen it bundled with other items at a higher cost.) Plus, you'll save a buck compared to other stores. Buy Now at GameStop
While that's list price, it's a rare major retailer with stock available. Buy Now at GameStop
You'd pay $20 more for a new model; GameStop is charging the same for used units. Buy Now at GameStop
- You need to select "Refurbished" on the product pages. The pre-owned models cost the same.
- Available in several colors.
- A 1-year Nintendo warranty applies.
- 32GB internal storage
- Custom NVIDIA Tegra processor
- 5.5" 1280 x 720p touchscreen
- Fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad
It's a savings of $30 off list and tied with our previous mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to $25 or more to get free shipping. (Alternatively, pickup is also available).
- includes 300 built-in games
- volume control & 3.5mm headphone jack
Apply coupon code "5771020" to save a total of $32. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 105 classic and new games built-In
- 2 wired controllers
- includes AC adapter
Thanks to the included $105 in Kohl's cash, it's $20 less than buying the console alone from Microsoft directly. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed November 28 through December 9.
- includes Ultimate Game Pass and controller
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- Model: 234-00001
All GameStop Black Friday deals are now live online; they'll be available in store starting Friday.
Notable deals include 50% off Nintendo Switch games, Playstation games from $10, and $10 off Xbox Wireless Controllers. Shop Now at GameStop
- Shipping adds $3.99, or spend $35 or more for free shipping.
That's the best price we've ever seen, and half what you'd pay elsewhere today. Buy Now at GameStop
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee.
That's the best price we've seen and a low by at least $8. Buy Now at GameStop
- Shipping adds $3.99, but in-store pickup is available or get free shipping on orders over $35.
Save on over 1,000 Marvel items including PEZ dispensers from $1, Funko POP! from $2, action figures from $2, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Choose store pickup (where avaiable) to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Save on three titles (Emerald, LeafGreen, or Sapphire) priced from $20. Shop Now at GameStop
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $3.99 shipping fee or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. (Some titles are pickup only.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- amiibo functionality
- HD rumble
- motion controls
- Model: HACAFSSKA
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- In Blue/Neon.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- accelerometer and gyro sensor
- Model: HACAJAPAA
Use coupon "BFRDAY34" to get this price. That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Newegg
