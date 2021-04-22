New
Nintendo Entertainment System Controller 2-Pack
$42 for Switch Online members $60
$5 shipping

That's $18 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nintendo

  • Requires a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase.
  • can be paired and used wirelessly with Nintendo Switch Lite
  • rechargeable with Nintendo Switch console
