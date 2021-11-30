Save up to 50% on select digital games for Nintendo Switch. Plus, earn 5% in Gold Points for your next purchase. Choose from 50 games including select Mario, Just Dance 2022, and Personal 5 Strikers. Shop Now at Nintendo
- A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points.
- Pictured is the Personal 5 Strikers game for $29.99 ($30 low).
- digital download
Stock up and save on a selection of Nintendo Switch games including Super Mario Odyssey, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, and more. Add 3 to your cart to get this deal. Shop Now at Best Buy
- See more titles by clicking "Build my Package".
You'll find 12 titles from which to choose in this selection. Most of these games are rated E for everyone. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Digital Code for $35 ($25 off).
- Some items are delivered digitally.
Digital downloads start at $4 and physical copies as low as $10. Save on titles for all platforms. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
Shop a selection of titles including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Returnal for Playstation 5 for $49.95 ($20 off).
Do you have an Animal Crossing fan in your home? If so, get a free Jack-O'-Lantern pattern to show off your more creative side. Shop Now at Nintendo
