Walmart offers the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
- 6 brew sizes
- 5 brew styles
- separate coffee and tea baskets
- glass carafe
- Model: CP301
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- 10-cup glass carafe
- built-in frother
- reusable filter
- brew strength settings
- Model: CF091
Home Depot offers the Ninja Nutri Auto-iQ Compact System Blender for $104.99 and free shipping. That's tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now
- double wall stainless steel cup
- 1,200 watts power
- 40-oz. blend and prep bowl
- Model: BL492W
Amazon offers the Ninja Specialty Fold-Away Frother Coffee Maker for $149.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $146.47. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Walmart charges the same via a pickup discount
- Best Buy charges $149.99
- 50-oz. glass carafe
- six brew sizes
- built-in frother
Walmart offers the Ninja Duo Auto-iQ Blender with Single Serve Cups for $119 with free shipping. That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set sold elsewhere. Buy Now
- Two 24-oz. Nutri Ninja cups with lids
- 5 Auto-iQ intelligent blending programs
- 3 manual speeds
- Model: BL640
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Walmart offers the Aroma 8-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer for $12.04. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- prepares 2 to 8 cups of cooked rice
- steams food while rice cooks below
- 1-touch operation
- includes steam tray, removable inner lid, measuring cup, and serving spatula
- Model: ARC-614BP
Walmart offers the Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge in several colors (Crimson Red pictured) for $29. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- Home Depot offers it in Red for the same price via in-store pickup
- holds 6 cans or 4 liters
- measures 10" x 7" x 10.5"
- Model: EFMIS129
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $12.38. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our October mention for the best price per-shirt we've seen for this style and $4 less than you'd pay for a 7-pack from Hanes direct. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Sign In or Register