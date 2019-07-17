New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System
$89 $180
free shipping

Walmart offers the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for $89 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now

Features
  • 6 brew sizes
  • 5 brew styles
  • separate coffee and tea baskets
  • glass carafe
  • Model: CP301
