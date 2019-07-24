New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker
$125
free shipping

Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker for $124.99 with free shipping. That's $48 under our February mention of a new unit and $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • Multi-cooking modes, including air fry
  • Dehydrate function
  • 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot
  • 4-quart cook & crisp basket
